I would love to date a fan: Shabaaz Abdullah Badi of Pandya Store fame

Shabaaz Abdullah Badi, who has been part of shows like Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, Hamariwali Good News, and Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, and currently playing the role of Bhaven Makwana in drama, Pandya Store is honest with his thoughts and answers.

Shabaaz takes our Rapid Fire questions and answers them with elan.

Read here.

Describe yourself in 3 words:

Sober, honest, Hardworking

Are you a tattoo person?

Not a Tattoo person at all as I don’t love to play with body parts.

If you could be from any other era, what would it be?

It would be like The time in 1960 when my father was born and his childhood was so good. At that time, they were much active in sports. Now it is more of outdoor activities. We spend most of our time on our phones. People from that era were so fit comparatively.

If you had a superpower, what would you have been?

I would like to have the superpower to reach anywhere at any time, in just the blink of the eyes. I want this power as I am always late and run short of time owing to travel and traffic.

Would you date a fan?

Yes, definitely I will like to date a fan.

Do you sing in the shower? Is there a favourite song there?

I have a favourite song which is Mohabbat ho na jaaye song from the movie Kasoor. But I don’t sing in the shower.

Any wild dream you have seen?

I dream a lot, but not something that I can say is wild.

Your biggest or weirdest fear:

I don’t want to lose anyone whom I know personally, and whom I meet in my daily life routine. My family, friends, co-actors, colleagues, my shooting team are so close to me.

Your dream destnation:

My Dream destination was Switzerland and Touchwood I have already been there.

Your favourite past time:

I had a lot of past time when I was in school and college, where there was no tension of work and no responsibilities.