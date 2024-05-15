Ideal Couple: Divyanka Tripathi Seeks Blessings At Temple With Husband Vivek Dahiya

When it comes to the best couples in the television world, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya top the charts with their amazing chemistry and unbreakable bond. The couple often become the talk of the town with their mushy glimpses from vacations to dinner dates. However, this time, the actress shares inside photos of her special time with her husband as the couple stepped out to seek blessings at a temple.

Divyanka posted a series of photos on her Instagram showcasing insights from her personal life. Today, the actress stepped out to seek blessings with her husband, Vivek Dahiya. The couple took blessings at a temple where Lord Shiva, Ganesha, and Goddess Durga statue were present. Joining their hands and offering water, the duo performed the rituals.

Divyanka wore a beautiful blue anarkali crafted with chikankari embroidery for her religious day. The matching dupatta and pajama completed her look. In contrast, Vivek looks cool and simple in a white tee paired with denim. Their simplicity often wins hearts, and this was just another glimpse.

Sharing insights from her religious day, Divyanka captioned her post, “Om Namah Shivay… Om Durgay Namah… Sri Ganeshay Namah. 😊🙏

While we pray for our loved ones, YOU are an integral part of our prayers.”

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya met on the sets of their show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein for the first time, and soon, they fell in love. The couple married in July 2016.