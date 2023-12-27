In Photos: Divyanka Tripathi Celebrates Christmas With Husband Vivek Dahiya And In-laws

The ever-charming beauty of the town, Divyanka Tripathi, always keeps her fans hooked with her Instagram dump. The actress loves to share insights from her personal and professional life. And this time, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped adorable photos from Christmas celebrations with her family.

Divyanka Tripathi’s Christmas Celebrations

Treating her fans to a glimpse of her Christmas celebration, Divyanka dropped several photos on her Instagram handle with her family. In the family photo, Divyanka can be seen posing with her husband, Vivek Dahiya and her in-laws, Manju Dahiya and CR Dahiya. In the family portrait, all of them smiled, making it a million-dollar photo.

There was cake on the dining table with a Christmas theme. The table was decorated with X-mas Tree, candles, stars and more. The brown cake looks delicious and healthy with exotic dry fruits. In the other photos, Divyanka’s mother-in-law feeds her the cake, and Divyanka also does the same. Sharing these photos in the caption, Divyanka wrote, “Christmas da Mahual!.”

