In Photos: Monalisa Goes Bold In Plunging Printed Lehenga Set

Monalisa is a Bhojpuri queen. In the latest photos on the Instagram handle, the diva shows her bold avatar in the plunging printed lehenga set. Check out the photos below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Oct,2023 23:00:52
Monalisa is a heartthrob queen in the Bhojpuri industry. The diva never fails to rule with her fashion. Her love for traditional outfits has been witnessed through her Instagram feed, from salwar suits to sarees. This time, the actress goes bold in a lehenga set. Let’s check out below.

Monalisa’s Bold Lehenga Look

For the Garba festive vibe, Monalisa opts for a lehenga set. The actress dons a blue printed plunging neckline three-fourth sleeves blouse. The low neck accentuates her collarbones and jaw-dropping cl*avage. She pairs this with the gold-printed lehenga skirt. The classic red dupatta looks gorgeous.

That’s not all! Monalisa looks tempting hot in this lehenga set. She adorns her ‘Garba’ look with the oxidized necklace with red detailing and matching earrings. With the oxidized bangles, she completes her accessorizing. Her curls hairstyle uplifts her glam, and her beautiful black eyes and dark red lips add an extra dose of glamour. At the same time, the beautiful black bindi completes her desi-ness.

Monalisa keeps her fans hooked with their enchanting appearance in the photos. Her desi looks never fails to impress us, and we are in love with her glamorous look. Her photos are going viral on the internet in the ethnic bold looks.

Did you like Monalisa’s traditional glamour? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.

