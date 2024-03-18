In Photos: Surbhi Chandna Flaunts ‘Mangalsutra’ In Red Saree

The charming Surbhi Chandna took wedding vows with her long-time boyfriend Karan Sharma in an intimate ceremony in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The event was attended by her family and close friends. After a couple of days, the actress dropped photos from the wedding, and since then, she has been treating fans with a glimpse of every wedding festivities, from mehendi to haldi. And now, after almost two weeks of marriage, the actress can be seen flaunting her ‘Mangalsutra’ in a red saree look.

In the shared photos, Surbhi graces her look in a trendy red saree embellished with a simple golden border. The actress styles her look with a sensuous blouse inspired by Gen-Z, featuring an off-shoulder pattern and a low neckline. In an all-red monotone look, the Newlywed raises the glamour quotient.

Complementing her desi charm, Surbhi adorns her look with dazzling oxidized long jhumkas. Her hair, secured in a puffy style, gives her typical Indian woman vibes. She sealed her look perfectly with smokey eye makeup, red cheeks, and red lips. The small bindi looks beautiful.

But it was her beautiful ‘Mangalsutra’ that caught our attention. It is a simple design with golden and some black motifs, adding sophistication and symbolizing marital status for a Hindu girl. Not only that, Surbhi also adorned sindoor in her mid-part hair, which is another symbol of being married. In contrast, Surbhi’s smile clearly shows her happiness in being married. In the striking photos, she left us spellbound with her desi allure.

Did you like Surbhi Chandna’s ‘Mangalsutra’ design? Please comment on your opinion.