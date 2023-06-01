In Pic: Siddharth Nigam and Sumedh Mudgalkar caught in swagger moments at gym

Siddharth Nigam and Sumedh Mudgalkar, two of the brightest stars in the Indian television industry, are not only known for their acting prowess but also for their enviable fitness levels. The duo recently treated their fans to a glimpse of their dedicated workout routine as they struck a pose together, showcasing their chiselled biceps with rockstar-like confidence.

Siddharth Nigam, who rose to fame with his portrayal of young Aamir Khan in the film Dhoom 3, has since made a successful transition to television, captivating audiences with his performances in shows like Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Similarly, Sumedh Mudgalkar, who gained immense popularity for his portrayal of Lord Krishna in RadhaKrishn, has garnered a strong fan following with his impeccable acting skills.

Siddharth Nigam-Sumedh Mudgalkar’s gym sessions

Beyond their on-screen charisma, both actors have clearly invested significant time and effort into maintaining their physique, inspiring their followers to embrace a fit and healthy lifestyle. With their shared dedication to fitness, Siddharth and Sumedh serve as role models for aspiring actors and fitness enthusiasts alike, motivating others to pursue their goals with unwavering determination and discipline.

In the picture, we can see the two actors flexing their chiselled bodies. Both looking stunning in their gym tank tops. Sumedh looked stylish in yellow tank, while Siddharth wowed in a stylish white tank top. The two completed the looks with black pants.

Check it out below-