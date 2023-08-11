ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

In Pics: Divyanka Tripathi glams up like boss in black jumpsuit

Divyanka Tripathi, well-known for her roles in iconic shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, showcases her unbeatable style once again. Treating her Instagram followers to a visual delight, the actress shared captivating snapshots that perfectly embody her impeccable taste

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Aug,2023 06:00:01
In Pics: Divyanka Tripathi glams up like boss in black jumpsuit 841959

Fashion maven Divyanka Tripathi, well-known for her roles in iconic shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, showcases her unbeatable style once again. Treating her Instagram followers to a visual delight, the actress shared captivating snapshots that perfectly embody her impeccable taste.

Wearing a sleek black jumpsuit, Divyanka commanded attention with her confident yet elegant demeanor. Her choice of outfit not only accentuated her striking features but also paid homage to her well-recognized style. Elevating the ensemble, a chic golden waist belt added a touch of glamour, defining her waistline with finesse.

Embracing a subtle and sophisticated makeup look, Divyanka’s natural beauty shone through effortlessly. Her minimal makeup choice let her genuine smile and radiant personality take the spotlight. Her signature brown wavy hair cascading down lent an air of grace to the overall look.

Here take a look-

In Pics: Divyanka Tripathi glams up like boss in black jumpsuit 841960

In Pics: Divyanka Tripathi glams up like boss in black jumpsuit 841961

In Pics: Divyanka Tripathi glams up like boss in black jumpsuit 841962

Having graced the screens with remarkable performances in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka Tripathi has etched her name as a household favorite. Beyond her acting talent, her innate fashion sense continues to make waves, and each picture she shares serves as a masterclass in elegance. With her timeless style choices, Divyanka leaves us in awe, demonstrating that true fashion always stands the test of time.

Fair to say that Divyanka Tripathi definitely is one of the most loved and adored tv stars in the country. Given her amazing work on the screen, the actress has now garnered love given her preppy fashion updos.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya’s ‘yacht of love’ moment is supremely adorable 838902
Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya’s ‘yacht of love’ moment is supremely adorable
Watch: Divyanka Tripathi channels her inner ‘Picasso’ with acrylic 838293
Watch: Divyanka Tripathi channels her inner ‘Picasso’ with acrylic
Divyanka Tripathi Goes Divine In White Dress 837380
Divyanka Tripathi Goes Divine In White Dress
Find Out Divyanka Tripathi's Naya Pyaar 836362
Find Out Divyanka Tripathi’s Naya Pyaar
It's all 'sunny' n 'smiles' for Divyanka Tripathi 835690
It’s all ‘sunny’ n ‘smiles’ for Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi Looks Spectacular In Leopard Print Jumpsuit(New Pics Alert) 834990
Divyanka Tripathi Looks Spectacular In Leopard Print Jumpsuit(New Pics Alert)
Latest Stories
Shriya Saran Feels Proud To Receive Honour From PM Narendra Modi 841988
Shriya Saran Feels Proud To Receive Honour From PM Narendra Modi
Pranali Rathod Is Gorgeous Personified In Glitter Black Ensemble 841979
Pranali Rathod Is Gorgeous Personified In Glitter Black Ensemble
Rubina Dilaik rocks funky blue co-ords with a splash of pink flair 841886
Rubina Dilaik rocks funky blue co-ords with a splash of pink flair
Kiara Advani sirens glamour in sheer chromatic couture, see pics 841901
Kiara Advani sirens glamour in sheer chromatic couture, see pics
OMG2 Is Not A Film, It’s A Movement 842095
OMG2 Is Not A Film, It’s A Movement
Sneak Peek Into Shraddha Arya And Anjum Fakih's 'Giggles' Off Screen 841936
Sneak Peek Into Shraddha Arya And Anjum Fakih’s ‘Giggles’ Off Screen
Read Latest News