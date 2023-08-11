In Pics: Divyanka Tripathi glams up like boss in black jumpsuit

Fashion maven Divyanka Tripathi, well-known for her roles in iconic shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, showcases her unbeatable style once again. Treating her Instagram followers to a visual delight, the actress shared captivating snapshots that perfectly embody her impeccable taste.

Wearing a sleek black jumpsuit, Divyanka commanded attention with her confident yet elegant demeanor. Her choice of outfit not only accentuated her striking features but also paid homage to her well-recognized style. Elevating the ensemble, a chic golden waist belt added a touch of glamour, defining her waistline with finesse.

Embracing a subtle and sophisticated makeup look, Divyanka’s natural beauty shone through effortlessly. Her minimal makeup choice let her genuine smile and radiant personality take the spotlight. Her signature brown wavy hair cascading down lent an air of grace to the overall look.

Here take a look-

Having graced the screens with remarkable performances in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka Tripathi has etched her name as a household favorite. Beyond her acting talent, her innate fashion sense continues to make waves, and each picture she shares serves as a masterclass in elegance. With her timeless style choices, Divyanka leaves us in awe, demonstrating that true fashion always stands the test of time.

Fair to say that Divyanka Tripathi definitely is one of the most loved and adored tv stars in the country. Given her amazing work on the screen, the actress has now garnered love given her preppy fashion updos.