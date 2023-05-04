ADVERTISEMENT
In Pics: Divyanka Tripathi’s Dubai diaries with family will leave you awe

Divyanka Tripathi shares video from her Dubai trip, as she enjoys a family dinner alongside Vivek Dahiya, the video is truly a beautiful moment to witness, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 May,2023 09:59:37
Divyanka Tripathi shares Dubai moment

In the video, we can see Divyanka Tripathi with Vivek Dahiya, as the two enjoy a romantic dinner together. However, the two get joined by their onscreen kids in the video. The video was with collaboration with Dubai tourism as it seems.

Sharing the video, Divyanka Tripathi wrote, “Verified
Family time is always important and summer trip is a must! When you get to see the beauty that Dubai offers along with the delightful experiences, it will take your breath away. Don’t believe me?

#VisitDubai #InstaDubai #VacayMode #FamilyHoliday”

Here take a look-

Dubai- A city to experience

Dubai, a city of soaring ambition and grandeur, sits majestically on the southeast coast of the Arabian Peninsula. With its dazzling skyline, towering skyscrapers, and opulent lifestyle, this jewel of the Middle East has captured the imagination of people from all over the world. Dubai is more than just a collection of impressive structures. It is a city that embraces diversity, where people from all over the world come together to work, live, and play. From the bustling souks of the old town to the glamorous malls of the new city, Dubai offers a unique blend of ancient traditions and modernity.

The iconic Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, dominates the cityscape with its awe-inspiring height. The Burj Al Arab, a seven-star hotel that looks like a sailboat, is a symbol of luxury and extravagance. And then there’s the Dubai Fountain, a marvel of engineering that puts on a breathtaking show of dancing water and light.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

