In Pics: Divyanka Tripathi’s Dubai trip serve goals

The popular couple from the television industry, Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya are currently in Dubai spending their best times together. Owing to that, the Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actress has been busy sharing pictures from her Dubai trip on her social media handle, as the couple set off for some adventures together. Scroll beneath to check on what they are up to.

Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya enjoy adventure sports

In the pictures we can see Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya all ready for a jump off together from a high rise building, which is a popular sport their in Dubai. Sharing the exclusive pictures from the Divyanka wrote, “Dubai, what an amazing experience you have been! Super duper summer family fun at some of the most magical locations that we managed to capture forever!”

Dubai and Adventures

Dubai offers a wide range of popular adventure activities for visitors. One of the most thrilling adventure activities in Dubai is skydiving. Skydive Dubai is a renowned skydiving center that allows visitors to experience the exhilarating feeling of freefall while enjoying breathtaking views of Dubai’s skyline and the Palm Jumeirah.

Another popular adventure activity in Dubai is dune bashing. This involves driving off-road vehicles, such as SUVs or dune buggies, across the desert dunes at high speeds. Desert safaris often include dune bashing as part of their package, providing an adrenaline-pumping experience.

For those seeking a unique water adventure, jet skiing is a popular choice in Dubai. Visitors can rent jet skis and explore the waters along Dubai’s coastline, enjoying the thrill of speeding across the waves.