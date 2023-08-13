In Pics: Mohsin Khan time travels to future with AI filter

ADVERTISEMENT
Popular television actor Mohsin Khan, known for his role in the hit show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai," is embracing the AI trend in style. The actor recently delighted his fans by sharing a collection of photos, showcasing him with a cheerful smile.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 Aug,2023 18:35:46
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly reshaping the world we live in, touching almost every facet of our lives. This transformative technology is revolutionizing industries, from healthcare and finance to transportation and entertainment. With its ability to process vast amounts of data and learn from it, AI is enabling groundbreaking advancements that were once thought to be the stuff of science fiction.

Popular television actor Mohsin Khan, known for his role in the hit show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” is embracing the AI trend in style. The actor recently delighted his fans by sharing a collection of photos, showcasing him with a cheerful smile. What caught everyone’s attention was his creative use of artificial intelligence to transform these pictures into versions of his older self. The transformation through AI showcased Mohsin Khan as he might appear in his latter days.

In the shared snapshots, it’s clear that Mohsin Khan’s charm and charisma remain timeless. The actor effortlessly pulls off both his current and rejuvenated looks, leaving his admirers in awe. The AI-powered journey down memory lane not only highlights his dedication to staying connected with his fan base but also underscores the fascinating capabilities of artificial intelligence in the field of creative expression.

Mohsin Khan, the amazingly talented actor earned his fame for his work in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” has been actively involved in the entertainment industry. He gained significant popularity for his portrayal of Kartik Goenka in the long-running television show.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

