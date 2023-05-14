ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

In Pics: Nikki Tamboli and Abdu Rozik’s candid moments from Entertainment Ki Raat are adorable

Nikki Tamboli took to her social media handle to share a candid moment on her social media from the sets of Entertainment Ki Raat leaving fans all awed. Check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 May,2023 09:34:32
Nikki Tamboli took to her Instagram handle to share candid moments from the sets of new show Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull on Saturday. The actress got candid with the popular social media star Abdu Rozik, who is a popular singer known globally.

We can see Nikki standing by Abdu, looking all gorgeous in her yellow sheer ensemble. While Abdu looked stunning in his suit.

Here is the picture:

Who is Abdu Rozik?

Muhammadroziqi Savriqul, popularly known by his stage name Abdu Rozik or Danial, is a talented singer hailing from Tajikistan. In 2022, Rozik made waves as he ventured into the Indian entertainment scene by participating in the esteemed reality show “Bigg Boss 16” on Colors TV. However, his journey in the show was cut short as he made the decision to voluntarily exit, securing the 11th position.

Rozik’s remarkable talent and unique persona have garnered attention and admiration. Standing at an extraordinary height of 3 feet 1 inch, he possesses a rare form of dwarfism, which resulted from an untreated case of childhood rickets. Despite the physical challenges he has faced, Rozik has embraced his individuality and captivated audiences with his musical prowess.

Work Front

Nikki Tamboli has been actively pursuing her career in the entertainment industry, making significant strides since her appearance in the reality show “Bigg Boss 14.” Following her successful stint on “Bigg Boss 14,” Nikki Tamboli has been involved in various projects across different mediums. She has ventured into the world of music videos and has appeared in several popular music videos, including “Birthday Pawri” and “Kalla Reh Jayenga.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

