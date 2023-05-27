ADVERTISEMENT
In Pics: Siddharth Nigam gets candid with Salman Khan at IIFA in Abu Dhabi

Siddharth Nigam, the rising star who has garnered immense popularity through his exceptional performances, made a memorable appearance at this year's IIFA held in Abu Dhabi, Dubai.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 May,2023 22:25:46
This marked a significant milestone for the young actor as he made his debut in Bollywood as an adult with the film "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," where he shared the screen with none other than the legendary Salman Khan and the talented Pooja Hegde.

Siddharth Nigam shares candid picture with Salman Khan from IIFA

Nigam’s presence at IIFA was not only a testament to his growing stature in the industry but also an opportunity for him to create cherished memories with his co-stars. In a candid moment captured on his Instagram stories, Siddharth Nigam shared a glimpse of his encounter with Salman Khan, evoking excitement among fans and leaving them eager for more updates from this promising actor. As he continues to tread on his path to success, Siddharth Nigam’s IIFA appearance and his interaction with Salman Khan reflect the strides he is making in his career, hinting at a promising future in the world of Bollywood.

In the picture, we can see the actors adorned in casuals. The two smirked as Siddharth Nigam clicked the selfie. The picture is speaking in volumes the beautiful bond the two actors shared.

