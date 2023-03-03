Nia Sharma doesn’t fall behind to celebrate friendship. And this time as it’s her co-star Krystle D’Souza’s birthday, Nia took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable video with latter to celebrate the day. The two starred alongside in the tv show EK Haazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. In the video, we can see the two having it wild and messy in the kitchen.

In the video, Nia can be seen in a halter neck white crop top that she teamed with high-waist black pants. While on the other hand, Krystle can be seen in an embellished crop top and pants, screaming as she opens the oven’s door. And then the two chill out and perform a dance together.

Nia Sharma sharing the video wrote, “She can scream coz it’s her Birthday guys…..✅💯@krystledsouza Happy Birthday Ek hazaron mein meri behna 🤣✌️”

Here take a look-

To this, Krystle Dsouza commented, “Screaming my lungs out cuz I feel good”

As we celebrate Krystle’s birthday, did you know that she never wanted to become an actress? In an interview, years back, she said, “I never wanted to do anything related to studies.

Acting happened by chance. I was actually planning to become an air-hostess,” she added, “I think I can call myself a little pretty (laughs). I have a good diction and good manners. I think I would have made a great air-hostess!” Adding on about Ek Haazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, she said, ” Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Haiis very close to my heart because it is based on the bond of two sisters. It is a big platform and the show has been very fruitful for all four of us (Karan Tacker, Krystal D’Souza, Kushal Tandon and Nia Sharma).” She adds, “We do have hectic schedules. But coping up with the timings is not very difficult as there are four leads in this show. So we all manage to get time for ourselves.” As quoted by ETimes.