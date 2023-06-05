ADVERTISEMENT
Incredible Moment: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's amazing skydiving moment is couple goals

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are couple goals in the true and real sense of the term. Well, internet loves them and so do their fans. Let's check out the latest happening at their end

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
05 Jun,2023 04:55:19
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most adored and celebrated couples that we have presently in the Hindi TV industry. Both of them have been in love with each other for the longest time and well, that’s exactly why we truly love and admire them for all the good reasons. Both of them have known each other nicely for a long time before eventually tying the knot and getting married. For the unversed, ever since the time they got married, they have been giving their fans some serious love and romance goals in the true and genuine sense of the term. Their admirers love them wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s exactly why they too always ensure from their end that they keep the sentiments of their fans in check in order to give them a visual delight all the time.

Check out how Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are winning hearts with their cute romantic post:

Whenever Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya share cute, adorable and romantic photos, videos and Instagram reels on their social media handle, internet truly loves it for real and in the genuine sense of the term. Well, guess what folks? This time, this gorgeous and hot couple from the Indian TV industry are seen having a blast while playing aerial sports like skydiving and other stuff and well, we are simply in awe of them for real. Well, hey folks, do you all want to check it out and fall in love for real? Well, here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible, ain’t it? Brilliant and wonderful for real, right ladies and gentlemen? Aren’t these two really adorable and super cute? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

