Inside Divyanka Tripathi’s romantic birthday date night with Vivek Dahiya

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi recently treated her fans to a glimpse of her romantic birthday date night with husband Vivek Dahiya. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star shared a video showcasing the couple’s delightful evening. In the footage, Divyanka looked stunning in a red bodycon dress, exuding elegance as she stepped out with Vivek for the celebration.

Throughout the night, the couple indulged in a culinary extravaganza, savoring scrumptious desserts, delectable dishes, and refreshing mocktails. The birthday date, captured in the video, radiated warmth and joy, resembling a pre-Christmas celebration. Divyanka and Vivek, known for giving couple goals, appeared to be deeply in love as they shared sweet moments during the celebration.

Divyanka expressed her sentiments in the caption accompanying the video, stating, “I started with Birthday, it ended up becoming Christmas.” The post not only showcased the couple’s love and bond but also provided a peek into their festive and celebratory spirit. Fans and followers flooded the comments section with warm wishes for the actress, making it a memorable celebration for Divyanka Tripathi.

Check out the video-

Netizens’ Reactions

The couple has a huge fan following. One wrote, “Finally you post something about this😭❤️. But I still want more😌”

Another wrote, “Don’t you want to share pics about your birthday with us”

A third user wrote, “Such a good content in one reel you have posted, it’s all worth it!😍 Looking pretty enough!”

Are you in awe of the couple too? Let us know in the comments below