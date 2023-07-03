ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Inside Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar’s Sunday diaries

Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle to share candid moment straight from the cosy of her home, where we can see the couple all smiles as they pose with their furry friends. Check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
03 Jul,2023 01:15:46
Inside Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar’s Sunday diaries

Sunday, the crown jewel of the week, where time seems to slow down, and cozy vibes reign supreme. It’s the day when alarm clocks are silenced, and the aroma of freshly brewed coffee permeates the air

It’s a day to snuggle up in warm blankets, indulge in leisurely breakfasts, and bask in the company of your loved ones. Whether you’re wrapped in the arms of a loved one, cuddled up with a furry friend, or simply reveling in your own company, Sunday is a sacred space where life’s hectic pace takes a backseat, and the embrace of comfort and connection takes center stage.

And that’s what this adorable couple of the tinsel town, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are upto on a Sunday. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share candid moment straight from the cosy of her home, where we can see the couple all smiles as they pose with their furry friends. The couple looked all made for each other in the pictures, serving nothing but couple goals to their fans.

Have a look-

Inside Mouni Roy and beau Suraj Nambiar’s Sunday diaries 822949

Inside Mouni Roy and beau Suraj Nambiar’s Sunday diaries 822950

Inside Mouni Roy and beau Suraj Nambiar’s Sunday diaries 822951

Inside Mouni Roy and beau Suraj Nambiar’s Sunday diaries 822952

Mouni’s captivating screen presence and acting prowess have made her a force to be reckoned with, and we eagerly await her upcoming projects, knowing that she will continue to shine brightly on both the small and big screens. The actress was last seen in the movie Brahmastra, where she starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and others.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Mouni Roy flaunts curves in printed bodycon gown, Disha Patani loves it
Mouni Roy flaunts curves in printed bodycon gown, Disha Patani loves it
Mouni Roy Sizzles In A Striking White And Black Gown
Mouni Roy Sizzles In A Striking White And Black Gown
Mouni Roy Stuns In Ivory Embellished Lehenga, Check Photos
Mouni Roy Stuns In Ivory Embellished Lehenga, Check Photos
Watch: Mouni Roy’s irresistible beauty, Disha Patani says, “beauty”
Watch: Mouni Roy’s irresistible beauty, Disha Patani says, “beauty”
Mouni Roy can’t stop loving BFF Disha Patani, confesses missing hubby Suraj Nambiar
Mouni Roy can’t stop loving BFF Disha Patani, confesses missing hubby Suraj Nambiar
Mouni Roy showcases classical moves on Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat song, Disha Patani comments ‘Ohooo sundariii’
Mouni Roy showcases classical moves on Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat song, Disha Patani comments ‘Ohooo sundariii’
Latest Stories
Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani’s reunion at Delhi Event post break-up rumours makes buzz, see pics
Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani’s reunion at Delhi Event post break-up rumours makes buzz, see pics
Kriti Sanon-Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baki Sab Theek’ fun banter leaves internet in splits, watch
Kriti Sanon-Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baki Sab Theek’ fun banter leaves internet in splits, watch
Avneet Kaur goes galactic in green glittery mini at Tiku Weds Sheru success bash
Avneet Kaur goes galactic in green glittery mini at Tiku Weds Sheru success bash
Take the casual couture code from Siddharth Nigam
Take the casual couture code from Siddharth Nigam
Hansika Motwani thinks Ranveer Singh can ‘pull off’ any style, here’s why
Hansika Motwani thinks Ranveer Singh can ‘pull off’ any style, here’s why
Stunner! Ashi Singh is all about glam in this silver lehenga choli, see pics
Stunner! Ashi Singh is all about glam in this silver lehenga choli, see pics
Read Latest News