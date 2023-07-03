Inside Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar’s Sunday diaries

Sunday, the crown jewel of the week, where time seems to slow down, and cozy vibes reign supreme. It’s the day when alarm clocks are silenced, and the aroma of freshly brewed coffee permeates the air

It’s a day to snuggle up in warm blankets, indulge in leisurely breakfasts, and bask in the company of your loved ones. Whether you’re wrapped in the arms of a loved one, cuddled up with a furry friend, or simply reveling in your own company, Sunday is a sacred space where life’s hectic pace takes a backseat, and the embrace of comfort and connection takes center stage.

And that’s what this adorable couple of the tinsel town, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are upto on a Sunday. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share candid moment straight from the cosy of her home, where we can see the couple all smiles as they pose with their furry friends. The couple looked all made for each other in the pictures, serving nothing but couple goals to their fans.

Have a look-

Mouni’s captivating screen presence and acting prowess have made her a force to be reckoned with, and we eagerly await her upcoming projects, knowing that she will continue to shine brightly on both the small and big screens. The actress was last seen in the movie Brahmastra, where she starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and others.