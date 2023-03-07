Raj Anadkat and Sunayana Fozdar are two of the most loved and admired actors in the Hindi TV industry. The two of them have been a part of the entertainment space ever since the time they became a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and well, ever since then, them have been consistently grabbing the attention and limelight from fans for all the good and happy reasons. Both Raj Anadkat and Sunayana Fozdar have in all these years earned tremendous amount of popularity and fame and well, that’s why, they are today making the most of it in order to shine bright in their professional career. Whenever they share special updates for their fans, internet loves it for real.

Right now, the entire country is getting set for Holi and well, that’s why, even our favourite celebrities are not doing anything different. Well, this time, both Raj Anadkat and Sunayana Fozdar are seen winning hearts as they give us all a glimpse about how they are celebrating Holi with their Pre-Holi bash. Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

