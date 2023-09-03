Television | Celebrities

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla embark on a romantic cruise to celebrate Abhinav's birthday month. The couple, known for their adorable chemistry, seems to be having the time of their lives as they sail the high seas, and their joy is infectious!

Decoding Abhinav-Rubina’s fashion decks

Abhinav Shukla, the birthday boy, couldn’t have looked more dashing in his ensemble. Sporting a printed baggy white sweatshirt paired with stylish sunglasses and a white beanie cap, he exuded casual coolness. It’s safe to say he’s setting some serious fashion goals on the open waters.

Rubina, on the other hand, radiates sheer elegance. She graced the occasion in a turtle neck black body-skimming top, layered with a chic knitted grey sweater. Her long, cascading curls, black shades, and minimal makeup added to her overall stunning look. With every wave of the sea, she seemed to shine brighter.

As this dynamic duo enjoys their romantic cruise, their smiles and laughter are a testament to the love they share. It’s heartwarming to see them cherish these precious moments, creating beautiful memories together. Here’s to many more adventures and love-filled celebrations for Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla!

The couple tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony in Shimla in 2018, marking the beginning of their beautiful journey as husband and wife. They have since been each other’s pillars of support, even participating together in the popular reality show, “Bigg Boss,” where their love and understanding were on full display. Their relationship timeline is a testament to the power of love and resilience in the face of challenges, making them one of the most cherished couples in the world of Indian television.