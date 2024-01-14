Inside Sreejita De’s Bangkok diaries [Photos]

Television actress Sreejita De recently took some time off to enjoy a holiday in Bangkok, and she graciously shared glimpses of her trip with her followers. The actress provided a visual treat by showcasing moments from her visit to a monastery, where she engaged in worshipping Buddha.

In the shared photos, Sreejita De exuded style and elegance, dressed in a chic striped kaftan dress that perfectly complemented her fashion-forward sensibilities. Her long wavy hair and classy sneakers added a touch of casual sophistication to her overall look.

Check out photos:

The actress took a moment to appreciate the cultural richness of Bangkok, particularly at Wat Pho, known as the temple of the reclining Buddha. The serene atmosphere of the monastery and the spiritual significance of the place were captured in the photos shared by Sreejita.

Captioning her post, she wrote, “Bangkok… Wat-pho: The temple of the reclining Buddha!” The actress’s words conveyed not just her travel experience but also hinted at the cultural exploration and spiritual reflection that often accompanies visits to such iconic landmarks.

Sreejita De’s holiday snapshots not only showcase her vibrant personality but also serve as an inspiration for her fans who appreciate her sense of style and adventure. As she immerses herself in the cultural tapestry of Bangkok, the actress’s social media post becomes a delightful virtual journey for her followers.