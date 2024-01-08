Inside Surbhi Chandna’s Aesthetic And Beautiful New Home, Watch

Surbhi Chandna is a well-known Indian Television actress. The diva has garnered massive love for her acting prowess in shows like Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaz, Sanjivani, Sherdil Shergill, Naagin and more. Apart from that, the actress is known for her on-screen presence. While in the latest dump, the diva shares a glimpse of the fully furnished home she bought a few months ago. Let’s take a look below.

On Sunday evening, Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video featuring herself taking her fans on her home tour. The video starts with Surbhi Chandna entering the house and slowly showcasing small and big details of her house, and her smile says that she is happy to have a dream home.

Beautiful furniture includes cosy sofas, artistic tables, wall hangings, chandeliers and more. There is also a separate place for books and a place for coffee and drinks, making it more chilling and relaxing. The walls are a combination of green and white. At the same time, the furniture is very light brown, which looks aesthetic. Also, there is a huge photo of Surbhi on the hall wall with other photo frames. What makes it more beautiful is the moody lighting. At the same time, there are enough green plants to keep Surbhi refreshed. She also shared a glimpse of her bedroom, which is all cosy, aesthetic and beautiful with the huge mirror, simple bed set and wooden setup. It is a treat to the eyes.

Did you like Surbhi Chandna’s new home glimpse? Drop your views in the comments box.