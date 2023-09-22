Television | Celebrities

Inside TMKOC fame Nidhi Bhanushali’s yoga regimen [Photos]

Nidhi Bhanushali, famously known for her role as Sonu in the beloved Indian sitcom "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" (TMKOC), has been making waves not just with her acting chops but also with her dedication to a healthy lifestyle. Take a glimpse of her yoga routine below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Sep,2023 05:30:11
Nidhi Bhanushali, famously known for her role as Sonu in the beloved Indian sitcom “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” (TMKOC), has been making waves not just with her acting chops but also with her dedication to a healthy lifestyle. One of the secrets to her radiant health and fitness is her passion for yoga. Let’s take a peek inside Nidhi Bhanushali’s yoga regimen that keeps her in tip-top shape.

The Zen Zone: Nidhi Bhanushali’s Yoga Sanctuary

Nidhi’s yoga journey is as colourful as her on-screen character. She has transformed her home into a zen sanctuary where she practices her daily yoga routine. From soothing incense sticks to calming artwork, her space oozes tranquillity, providing the perfect backdrop for her yoga sessions.

Mind, Body, and Soul: Nidhi’s Yoga Routine

Nidhi’s yoga regimen incorporates a mix of practices that help her stay centred and balanced. Starting her routine with deep breathing exercises, she gradually moves into gentle stretches, gradually working her way into more energizing movements. Nidhi’s favourite part, though, is the final relaxation phase, where she takes a moment to clear her mind and rejuvenate her body.

Benefits of Yoga

Yoga, a holistic practice cherished by individuals like Nidhi Bhanushali, offers a myriad of benefits encompassing physical flexibility, stress reduction, mental clarity, emotional balance, inner peace, improved posture, enhanced strength, better sleep, boosted immunity, and spiritual growth. Regularly embracing yoga not only nurtures the body but also rejuvenates the mind and soul, contributing to a harmonious and enriched life.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

