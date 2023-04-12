Mohsin Khan is one of the most popular and good-looking actors that we have in the Hindi TV industry. For the unversed, Mohsin Khan has been a sensation for all the right reasons and well, that’s why, we truly love it. Although he’s been a part of the Hindi TV industry for many years, his breakthrough show was Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show was created by the sensational Rajan Shahi and well, his on-screen chemistry with Shivangi Joshi managed to grab eyeballs of everyone. Even those individuals who aren’t the biggest fans of TV show content managed to love Mohsin Khan in the show and we love it.

Check out Mohsin Khan’s leather jacket swag:

Ever since Mohsin Khan’s part in the show got over, he hasn’t actively done much work. Apart from music videos ladies and gentlemen, we haven’t seen much of Mohsin and that’s why, fans keenly keep an eye on his social media handle. Well, to tell you all about his latest social media handle post, Mohsin Khan is seen flaunting his black leather jacket swag in the middle of the desert and well, we have a feeling that it could be from his upcoming project shoot. See the photos below folks –

Well, aren't you all absolutely in awe of his style and swag? Do you all want to see him back on TV once again?