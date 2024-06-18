Is Rithvik Dhanjani dating Ankita Srivastava? Who is she?

Rithvik Dhanjani, the heart-throb has been the most eligible bachelor for some time now!! The actor has been part of some amazing works like Pavitra Rishta, Bandini, Tere Liye, and has been hosting and participating in many reality shows. Rithvik has been the favourite crowd-puller, especially the girls. His dashing and handsome looks can make any girl go weak on her knees. Earlier, Rithvik and Asha Negi dated, but eventually broke up and parted ways. From then on, Rithvik has been single!!

Rithvik recently put up a picture of him with Ankita Srivastava, and captioned it with two hearts, and the wordings, that read, Heal the world gurl!

Ankita, with a look at her social media profile, is a Certified Health Coach, and it makes sense when Rithvik is telling her to heal the world!

But, Rithvik putting up a picture with Ankita, with the hearts being involved in the post, has sparked up a new thought that perhaps Rithvik is dating. We are not sure whether this is right or wrong!! We prefer to stay neutral, till the time any official confirmation does not come.

As of now, seems like Rithvik and Ankita share a great bond, and you can see the post here.

Courtesy: Instagram

What do you think, folks? Is something brewing between them? Or is it friendship goals?