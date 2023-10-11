Television | Celebrities

Shaheer Sheikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, And Rithvik Dhanjani Show Their 'Unseen' Avatar See Photos

Shaheer Sheikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Rithvik Dhanjani are top TV actors. In the latest photos, the actor shows their unseen avatar. Check out the dashing photos below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 Oct,2023 16:00:40
Shaheer Sheikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, And Rithvik Dhanjani Show Their 'Unseen' Avatar See Photos 860395

When it comes to grabbing attention, our stunning TV actors do not fail to rule over hearts with their dashing avatars. Today, the handsome hunks Shaheer Sheikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Rithvik Dhanjani Show their unseen avatars on social media.

Shirtless Shaheer Sheikh

The heartthrob Shaheer shared new photoshoot pictures. As he posed with the horse, he looked like a dream boy; the beige sleeveless jacket made him look charming. He poses sitting on the horse in a shirtless avatar, reminding us of every girl’s ‘dream boy.’ This perfect physique and expression are slayer.

Shaheer Sheikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, And Rithvik Dhanjani Show Their 'Unseen' Avatar See Photos 860390

Shaheer Sheikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, And Rithvik Dhanjani Show Their 'Unseen' Avatar See Photos 860391

The Strong Dheeraj Dhoopar

In the latest photos on his handle, Dheeraj unveils his never-before-seen avatar as she posed in a black t-shirt paired with a leather jacket. Well, it’s not his looks, but the expression on his face gives him strong vibes. The edgy face and spike hairstyle look dashing.

Shaheer Sheikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, And Rithvik Dhanjani Show Their 'Unseen' Avatar See Photos 860392

Bathtub Pose- Rithvik Dhanjani

The stunning Rithvik in the new photoshoot shows his saucy avatar in the black suit, which is teamed with a beige printed jacket. The black boots and glasses complete his style. However, his striking poses as he lay down in the bathtub give a sensual vibe. His charisma is irresistible.

Shaheer Sheikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, And Rithvik Dhanjani Show Their 'Unseen' Avatar See Photos 860393

Whose avatar did you like the most, Shaheer Sheikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, or Rithvik Dhanjani? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

