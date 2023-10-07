Jay Soni, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rithvik Dhanjani, To Shaheer Sheikh Are Trend Setter: Printed Shirt To Jacket

Highlights

Jay Soni, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rithvik Dhanjani, to Shaheer Sheikh show their trending style.

The TV actors ace their fashion with a minimalistic look.

For all those TV lovers looking for some fashion goals, take cues from the charming boys Jay Soni, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rithvik Dhanjani, to Shaheer Sheikh in the photos below.

Jay Soni’s Black Shirt.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Jay exudes charm in the plain black shirt he pairs with beige pants. However, the black transparent glasses and wristwatch give him a stylish appearance.

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Jacket Look

Kundali Bhagya actor posing like a king in this black t-shirt paired with a grey pant avatar. The dark grey jacket uplifts his appearance. The fashionable black glasses and brown shoes make him look charming on the bike.



Rithvik Dhanjani’s Printed Shirt

Serving a bohemian look in this green printed comfy shirt, Rithvik looks all cool. He pairs this with the white pants, adding an extra dose of charm. With the matching shoes, his overall appearance looks wow.

Kushal Tandon’s All-Black Suit

The dashing Kushal shows his handsome hunk vibes in the all-black suit, including a black shirt with matching blacker and trousers. The funky spikes complete her appearance.

Shaheer Sheikh’s Cardigan Style

For the autumn season, Shaher serves goals in this green cardigan with zip details around his neckline. He paired it with charcoal grey denim jeans and made his appearance jaw-dropping.

Whose look did you like? Please let us know in the comments box below.