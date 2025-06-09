Shaheer Sheikh Celebrates Eid with Family in Jammu

Shaheer is very close to his family and this time he spent special moments with his sister Ifrah, her husband, two nieces and his mother.

Shaheer Sheikh was seen in a black outfit on the occasion of Eid, in which he looked very smart. At the same time, his sister and nieces were wearing yellow dresses, which looked very beautiful. The whole family together celebrated this holy festival with great simplicity and love.

Shaheer Sheikh was born on 26 March 1984 in Bhaderwah, Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. His father’s name is Shahnawaz Sheikh and his mother’s name is Dilshad Sheikh. He has two sisters, Aleefa and Ifrah.

See Photos:

Talking about his career, Shaheer Sheikh made his acting debut in 2005 with the show ‘Sanya’. He got real recognition from the 2011-12 show ‘Navya.. Nayi Dhadak Naye Sawaal’, in which he played the character of Anant Bajpai.

He gained tremendous popularity by playing the character of Arjun in ‘Mahabharat’ in 2013-14. After this, he also worked in Indonesian TV shows and films. After returning to India, he did hit shows like ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’, ‘Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke’, and ‘Woh To Hai Albela’.

In 2024, Shaheer also stepped into Hindi films and appeared in the film ‘Do Patti’.

Shaheer Sheikh is married to Ruchikaa Kapoor who is a creative producer. The lovely couple has two children.

Shaheer spending time with his family on a special occasion like Eid was loved by his fans and his family photos are getting a lot of love on social media.

For more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.