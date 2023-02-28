Shiny Doshi the talented actress has been living the life of the ever-giving Dhara Gautam Pandya in the Star Plus’ popular show Pandya Store for two years now. Shiny who has been electrifying on screen and very natural in the character that she plays, has become a household name today with the character’s growing popularity.

In an exclusive and candid conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Shiny Doshi talks about Pandya Store’s two years journey, the challenges that she has faced playing Dhara and much more.

Excerpts:

Pandya Store has got into a new phase with the leap and kids. How different is this new phase for you?

It is giving a very fresh start, a new flavour to the show where kids have grown up now. Chikoo has grown big and you have Shesh and Mittoo too completing our family. The seven years gap has taken away a lot from the family. It is a new and beautiful journey. I am loving the bond with Chikoo. He understands Dhara so well. Gautam and Dhara are not the same anymore, but Chikoo stands as a strong support for Dhara.

2 years of Pandya Store. How does it feel? What’s your biggest takeaway from your role and show?

We never felt that we have completed 2 years. It has been a beautiful journey. People have loved Dhara and the show a lot. It is very overwhelming to see so much love pouring in even after two years. Every day I have moulded myself into Dhara. I have learnt something new. I have grown with every scene. All of these are big takeaways for the performer in me.

Dhara has been alone in this new phase, with all of the family members blaming her for their loss. How is it to perform this phase as an artist?

Dhara’s problem is that everything that she desires does not fall into place. This time, the entire family got separated. With the loss of Chutki, there has been so much happening in the family. Dhara has always wanted to keep her family united. Now that they are in the house, Dhara does not want them to go out. The dynamics between Dhara, Raavi and Rishita are not the same. They don’t trust her at all. For Dhara to take that blame and still emerge stronger, will be the journey ahead.

How do you juggle with your married life, home and responsibilities and your work?

My husband has been very supportive. Come this July, we too will be completing 2 years of marriage. My husband keeps telling me, that this is the time to work. But I take my small breaks. My production house is very supportive and allows me that privacy. I feel life is all about balancing. I spend time with my husband. I balance my work, house and husband. He has been my biggest strength.

Do you feel it becomes tad bit tougher once a lady settles in life and wants to pursue her own aspirations and work?

It doesn’t become tough if you have the right person with you. My husband makes my life and work easy. I have my dreams, but he is the one who pushes me to achieve them. When I was getting married, he told me that he is not getting a maid in the house to work (laughs).

How is the shoot phase with kids who have come on board the show?

These kids are so cute and adorable. The ambience on the set has totally changed now. When we started, we shot with kids. Now, the same ambience is back with this new bunch of kids coming. It is cute to watch their innocence and naughtiness. Chikoo is big and has done many shows. Shesh and Mittoo need to be brought before the camera. It is lovely being with them.

Characters in Pandya Store are a household name today. Who has been your favorite character as a viewer? Why?

I have never seen much of TV. I used to watch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. I used to admire Smriti Iraniji and Sakshi Tanwarji. They were adored and loved so much. I have been seeing them since my childhood. And now to play Dhara who is a person who keeps her family united, I get inspired by these characters to give my best.

2 years with one show, does the freshness remain? What is your take?

Yes, we have had two leaps in two years. Every time a leap has been taken, there has been a new flavour added. The leap taken now has changed everything in the family. Every character carries a lot of baggage, there is a lot of hatred towards Dhara. The challenge is how to mould them again to what things were before. But this seven years gap is too big to fill up but not impossible. This journey will be what viewers will see now.

How do you think Pandya Store as a show has grown in the minds of the audiences?

When Pandya Store launched, we were at the 11 PM slot. We got so much love that we got shifted to the 7.30 PM slot. But the 11 PM slot was never shut. We have an audience which watches the show at 7.30 PM and we have a separate set of audience that watches it at 11 PM. And both the slots have been doing very good TRPwise. We are in the top five or four and we are happy and elated about it. Wherever I go, people relate me to Dhara’s character. It feels good that Dhara has become a role model for people.

What’s in store for Dhara fans now?

Kids can change, but a mother will never change. So with changing relationships, Dhara will have a tough time. There will be a lot of drama and emotional display, but everything will be a big challenge for Dhara to bring her family together again. A beautiful story is building up for sure.

What are your expectations at this phase from the show?

My expectation is always to perform well. It has been a beautiful two years with Pandya Store. I wish and pray that we hit the top soon. Hope we get blessed by Somnathji.