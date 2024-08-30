Television | Celebrities

Actor Abhishek Bajaj who is presently seen as the lead in Sony TV's Jubilee Talkies, gets talking about the kind of characters he likes, and on the necessity to work with the best of people.

Ask him whether playing an actor onscreen made the task easier for him, and Abhishek says, “Playing an actor professionally made it easier for me to embody the character, as it involves understanding life on set and how to communicate effectively. However, AG is a superstar, and while I am naturally outgoing and energetic, AG is very calm and composed but emotionally volatile.”

Talking about the preparation he had to go through to play AG, Abhishek recalls, “For AG’s preparation, I had to delve deeply into his background. AG had a traumatic childhood; he was raised by a stepmother and his stepfather adopted him. He used to sell flowers on the street. His relationships were very different from others. His biological father abandoned him, and his mother doesn’t acknowledge him as her son; he refers to her as “Ma’am.” His childhood friend Mangya has a different kind of relationship with him. On set, AG’s demeanour varies significantly—he is very different with people and behaves differently professionally. I had to navigate these complex relationships to ensure he appeared distinct to everyone. When portraying such an in-depth character, I immerse myself fully in the role on set. AG can be rude, arrogant, and sometimes lost, but he also has a positive side—he is very helpful and kind.”

Talking about comparisons between his real self and AG, Abhishek explains, “AG is very different from Abhishek in terms of traits and nature. AG is rude, arrogant, and emotionally volatile, constantly seeking validation from his family, while Abhishek enjoys a lot of love and support from his own. I am naturally a happy person who strives to stay positive, but AG is not like that. In his life, many people take advantage of him.”

On his co-star Khushi Dubey, he states, “Khushi is an excellent actor who prepares her lines very well. We need actors whose actions, reactions, and participation are well-balanced, and Khushi puts in significant effort to ensure the scenes look great. She is always cheerful and engages in constant conversation on set.”

Talking about the prerequisites that he looks into a role, Abhishek avers, “When I get a role, I first check if I have done something similar before. I always make sure to explore different types of roles. For example, in ‘Student of the Year 2’, I played the part of a student; in ‘Aashique’, I portrayed a champion; in ‘Babli Bouncer’, I took on a sophisticated role; and in ‘Desi Boy’, I played a UP guy, among others. I believe it’s crucial to work with skilled creators who can bring out the best in you. So far, I have collaborated with Dharma Productions, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Reliance Entertainment. This is the approach I always follow.”

Way to go!!