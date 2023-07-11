ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

It is fun to play Rimzim in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti: Reva Kaurase

Reva Kaurase the talented young actor who is finding her stable ground as an actress with her role in Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, talks about her role in the show.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
11 Jul,2023 15:44:28
It is fun to play Rimzim in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti: Reva Kaurase 832781

Reva Kaurase is presently seen playing the role of Rimzim in the newly launched Zee TV show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. Produced by LSD Films, this show has started well, with it having a connect with the production’s other successful show on Zee TV, Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan.

Talking about the USP of the show and the special title it has, Reva says, “As the story unfolds, you’ll understand the meaning behind it. For me it’s the interdependency between two individuals that acts as a magic, how Shiv is incomplete without Shakti and how Shakti is incomplete without Shiv.”

While Reva can’t reveal much about the character at this point except that Rimzim is a bubbly girl, who loves her sister a lot. “She is also a full-time social media addict who would like to post every single thing that happens throughout the day online. The character is quite opposite to my personality. I am a calm and composed individual but to get into the skin of a person who is quite impulsive, who speaks her mind without giving it a second thought, was a good experience. Also, it’s fun to play Rimzim as she has this humour which runs throughout the entire show and provides relief amid all the tension,” she adds.

The backdrop of the show is set in Banaras. “It was my second trip to Banaras. There’s some energy there which can’t be expressed in words. As we were shooting I came to know many things about the city, which I didn’t know earlier.”

Sharing about her experience of working with Studio LSD, Prateek and the director of the show, she adds, “Initially I didn’t know how it would go as I was new to this environment. But on the set everyone made sure that I’m comfortable and at peace. Our director Prateek Shah sir was very patient with the process. He makes your work easy as an artist and helped me to understand the technicalities and to make my performance better. And of course, our producer Prateek Sharma sir is an amazing person. I am simply grateful to work with Studio LSD. They have an insight about what they’re doing, as you see the show has turned out quite well. I am so happy to work with them.”

Best of luck, Reva!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Kunaal Roy Kapur in SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal 832735
Exclusive: Kunaal Roy Kapur in SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
Vaseegara from the Tamil film Minnale is my favourite song: Meghna Naidu 832657
Vaseegara from the Tamil film Minnale is my favourite song: Meghna Naidu
The saree style makes me feel sexy: Kajal Pisal 832640
The saree style makes me feel sexy: Kajal Pisal
Northern Europe is my dream date destination: Suchit Vikram Singh 832625
Northern Europe is my dream date destination: Suchit Vikram Singh
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (3 - 9 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 832469
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (3 – 9 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Exclusive: Reshma Merchant bags web series Plot 1/2 832307
Exclusive: Reshma Merchant bags web series Plot 1/2
Latest Stories
Major Outage Hits Meta Platforms: Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Threads experience disruptions 832651
Major Outage Hits Meta Platforms: Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Threads experience disruptions
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana vows to expose Reyansh's biased reporting on Muskan 832785
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana vows to expose Reyansh’s biased reporting on Muskan
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider gets to know a big truth 832779
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider gets to know a big truth
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bebika, Manisha, Falaq, Pooja, and Avinash get nominated 832783
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bebika, Manisha, Falaq, Pooja, and Avinash get nominated
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv regrets his decision to marry Surilii 832774
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv regrets his decision to marry Surilii
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun contacts Radha for help 832776
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun contacts Radha for help
Read Latest News