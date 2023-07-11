It is fun to play Rimzim in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti: Reva Kaurase

Reva Kaurase is presently seen playing the role of Rimzim in the newly launched Zee TV show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. Produced by LSD Films, this show has started well, with it having a connect with the production’s other successful show on Zee TV, Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan.

Talking about the USP of the show and the special title it has, Reva says, “As the story unfolds, you’ll understand the meaning behind it. For me it’s the interdependency between two individuals that acts as a magic, how Shiv is incomplete without Shakti and how Shakti is incomplete without Shiv.”

While Reva can’t reveal much about the character at this point except that Rimzim is a bubbly girl, who loves her sister a lot. “She is also a full-time social media addict who would like to post every single thing that happens throughout the day online. The character is quite opposite to my personality. I am a calm and composed individual but to get into the skin of a person who is quite impulsive, who speaks her mind without giving it a second thought, was a good experience. Also, it’s fun to play Rimzim as she has this humour which runs throughout the entire show and provides relief amid all the tension,” she adds.

The backdrop of the show is set in Banaras. “It was my second trip to Banaras. There’s some energy there which can’t be expressed in words. As we were shooting I came to know many things about the city, which I didn’t know earlier.”

Sharing about her experience of working with Studio LSD, Prateek and the director of the show, she adds, “Initially I didn’t know how it would go as I was new to this environment. But on the set everyone made sure that I’m comfortable and at peace. Our director Prateek Shah sir was very patient with the process. He makes your work easy as an artist and helped me to understand the technicalities and to make my performance better. And of course, our producer Prateek Sharma sir is an amazing person. I am simply grateful to work with Studio LSD. They have an insight about what they’re doing, as you see the show has turned out quite well. I am so happy to work with them.”

Best of luck, Reva!!