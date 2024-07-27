It is our responsibility to make our parents feel wanted, loved, and taken care of: Anoushka Chauhan

Actress Anoushka Chuahan who plays the negative lead role of Ananya Thakkar in Colors’ Krishna Mohini, and was also seen in the web series Campus Beats, comes from a close-knit family where she gets the utmost love and support from her parents. On the occasion of National Parents Day on 28 July, Anoushka talks about the warmth that she gets from her parents.

Talking about younger parents today, she says that their parenting styles may differ from the older generation. “I feel millennial parents often take their kids as their friends. It might work; it depends upon their parenting style. However, some boundaries need to be clarified. You might disagree on many things with your parents today, but as an adult, you will realize that they were right about many things, as they have lived a life longer than you and they care about you more than you can for yourself. You are the latest version of your software, and your parents are older versions of it. You can process any file in your system, but they cannot. Understand them and try to make your file compatible with their system too. It might not fully function, but it can definitely be read,” she says.

“In our family, we are very close to our parents, but we don’t call them our friends because we are not, and that’s how our relationship works best. The best part is that my parents understand space and privacy. My sister and I left our home when we were 17 and made all of our career choices on our own. We grew up in an environment where we could discuss things without fear, which allowed all three of us to grow in our particular fields, strive in them, and accomplish our goals. My parents are from different fields, and they have their own set of values. They gave us the best they could, supported us, and made a strong effort to face the world. My parents are my biggest supporters. I love them the most in this world,” she adds.

Parents need more than love. They need communication, care, and compassion, says the actress, adding, “In my experience, it is about upbringing and conditioning. The children who see their parents ill-treating their grandparents are the ones who don’t have that kind of belongingness towards their own parents. With God’s grace, my parents love my grandparents a lot. My mother treated my grandmother with equal love as she does her own mother, and so does my father towards my maternal grandparents. My parents share a lot of love between themselves, respect each other, and value space. We grew up in a nuclear family, but we were always close to our extended family. We were always loved, cared for, and felt heard. Now that we are all independent, our parents are in good health and still working, but I feel they still have the instinct to take care of us. Sometimes we might make them feel that they are not needed anymore, as we are not kids anymore. It is our responsibility to make them feel wanted, loved, and taken care of.”