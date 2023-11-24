It was a dream working with the cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Riddhi Rawal

Young actress Riddhi Rawal who was seen in the role of Rewati Gokhale in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, looks forward to having a great acting journey. She started her acting career very recently, after getting an MSc degree in Bioinformatics.

Says Riddhi, “My acting career began a month and a half ago. Even though I had an MSc degree, I decided to pursue my passion for acting starting with some promotional work, collaborations and ads. A dear friend has been my constant support throughout this exciting journey.”

Riddhi has been lucky to be part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. “I recently landed a role in the Number 1 show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. It was like a dream working with a very hard-working and talented cast. I was happy working with Vaishali Ma’am. The director and co-stars were so patient and supportive, making the entire process enjoyable.”

Talking about her role, Riddhi states, “In my role of Rewati Gokhale, I got to experience a character quite different from my own nature, thus adding a fun challenge to the experience. I look forward and aspire to work on diverse projects and build on the positive experiences I have gained so far. The motto is to keep growing as an actor.”

She will like to be part of challenging projects that nurture her acting prowess further more. These are baby steps for Riddhi in the acting world, and she looks forward to a lot of blessings in the form of good work coming her way!!

Best of luck, Riddhi!!