It will be interesting to explore my character of Bishan Khanna in Badall Pe Paon Hai: Sooraj Thapar

Seasoned actor Sooraj Thapar who plays the role of Bishan Khanna in Sony SAB’s newly launched show Badall Pe Paon Hai is happy that the audience loves the Khanna family dynamics in the show. Having received quite a lot of appreciation for how well the story and characters have been crafted, Sooraj takes time out to talk about the same.

His character that of Bishan Khanna and his son Rajat Khanna, played by Aakash Ahuja, share an amazing bond. Talking about his character and the interpersonal relationships within the family, Sooraj explains, “Bishan is a very helpful, loving and down-to-earth character. He tries to help everybody whether it’s in the kitchen peeling and cutting vegetables or helping his daughter Aastha in her beauty parlour with the clients or repairing the broken water bottles for the kids. For Bishan, his family means the world to him. He has 4 kids, two sons and two daughters and he loves them unconditionally. It will be very interesting to explore the character further as the story moves on. There are many layers of the character, and the audience will get to see as we go ahead.”

Being a family man, moving to Chandigarh for shoot purposes was a tough call for the actor. He talks about it saying, “Doing a show in another city, away from your house and the people you love is a very courageous step and a difficult one. I keep missing my family but I try to keep myself busy with work. On the days I am not shooting, I do something else, like watch films and read books, and pursue hobbies. At the end of the day, I try and enjoy my job. I keep experimenting and taking up new challenges in life. That’s very important.”

