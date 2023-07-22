ADVERTISEMENT
It's all 'sunny' n 'smiles' for Divyanka Tripathi

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress, Divyanka Tripathi took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning sun-kissed moment on her social media handle, where we can see her decked up in a stylish floral printed blue shirt dress. Check out below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Jul,2023 00:35:13
The ever-charming actress, Divyanka Tripathi, seems to be floating on cloud nine as she shares her ‘sunny dream’ with fans on social media! In a stunning sun-kissed moment, she exudes absolute elegance while rocking a stylish floral printed blue shirt dress that perfectly complements her radiant personality. With her fashion game on point, Divyanka adds a touch of glamour with sleek straight hair and chic black shades, making us all go gaga over her uber-cool look!

Taking to her Instagram handle, this Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starlet certainly knows how to make heads turn with her flawless sense of style. With minimal makeup and her heart-melting smile, Divyanka truly sets the bar high for all of us, leaving us in awe and setting off a wave of fashion goals all around!

As we can’t help but swoon over her ‘sunny dream,’ it’s evident that Divyanka Tripathi knows how to light up our screens and brighten our days with her sheer charm and charisma. Her Instagram post has definitely won hearts, and we just can’t get enough of this stunning diva! With every appearance, she proves why she remains an eternal favorite among her fans and admirers.

It’s fair to say that actress definitely knows how to keep the fashion enthusiasts and travel lovers all flabbergasted at the same time. And this piece of beautiful moment says it all. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

