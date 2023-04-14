The auspicious festival of Baisakhi marks the beginning of a new harvesting season. Also known as Vaisakhi, this festival is a prominent day celebrated by the Sikh community with much pomp, especially in Punjab and Haryana. Television actor Manit Joura, who essays the role of Rishabh in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, revealed his childhood memories of celebrating Baisakhi.

The actor got candid with IWMBuzz.com and said, “May the almighty bless everyone with growth, health, and peace during this vibrant festival that marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year. I extend my good wishes for good fortune to everyone. The memories of waking up early in the morning, heading to a Gurdwara, and preparing for Nagar Kirtan come flooding back to me during this festival, which fills me with a sense of devotion and spirituality. Seeing how people celebrate this festival with such enthusiasm and joy is inspiring. Even with my busy schedule for Kundali Bhagya, I always make it a point to visit Gurdwara no matter where I am. May Wahe Guruji accept your good deeds and fill your years with love and contentment. Baisakhi diyaan lakh lakh vadhaiyan”

