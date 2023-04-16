Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi got along with each other after they participated in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Ever since then the two formed a beautiful bond with each other. Owing to that, here we have shared their throwback moment from Khatron Ke Khiladi, where the two can be seen having some fun moments together. Scroll beneath to check-

Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi’s Sita-Gita video

The video from Spain went viral on the internet in no time. The duo can be seen having their best times strolling around the streets of Spain. The duo can be seen in the gorgeous casuals. We are in absolute awe with their bond. Sharing the video, Shivangi Joshi wrote, “Happy friendship day to you all. Sending love and best wishes to you on this friendship day. Love you all..💕

#seetaGeeta #friendshipreels”

About Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi made her acting debut in 2013 with the TV series “Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi” and then appeared in several other TV shows such as “Beintehaa,” “Love By Chance,” and “Yeh Hai Aashiqui.”

However, she gained immense popularity for her portrayal of Naira in the Hindi TV serial “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” which she has been starring in since 2016. Shivangi’s performance in the show has been widely appreciated by the audience, and she has won several awards for her role.

About Jannat Zubair

Jannat made her acting debut in 2009 with the TV series “Dill Mill Gayye” and then went on to appear in several other TV shows such as “Phulwa,” “Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap,” and “Tu Aashiqui.”

However, she gained massive popularity for her portrayal of Pankti Sharma in the Hindi TV serial “Tu Aashiqui.” She also gained a significant following on social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Khatron Ke Khiladi

Khatron Ke Khiladi is an Indian reality TV show that airs on the Colors TV channel. The show is based on the American TV show “Fear Factor,” and it features contestants performing dangerous stunts and challenges.