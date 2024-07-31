Jannat Zubair Or Reem Shaikh: Who Rocks The Monotone Saree Trend Better?

The monotone saree trend has been taking the fashion world by storm, and two of the most talked-about actresses in this style are Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh. Both stars recently dazzled in their sarees, showcasing their unique takes on this elegant trend. But who nailed the monotone saree that looked better? Let’s dive into their styles and see who stole the spotlight.

Decoding Jannat Zubair And Reem Shaikh’s Monotone Saree-

Jannat Zubair In Green Saree

Jannat stuns in ethnic fit as she is spotted at the set of Laughter Chefs. The saree features a monotone, vibrant green plain saree with a dropped end piece. She paired it with a sleeveless, pentagon neckline that complemented the saree perfectly. Her accessories feature a silver body with a diamond stunned statement necklace and matching ear studs, adding glamour without overpowering her look. Jannat kept her makeup simple with eye kajal and peach, creamy lips and styles her hair in a middle-partition bun, enhancing her overall elegant appearance.

Reem Shaikh In Red Saree

Reem looks gorgeous in a monotone ethnic fit for the Laughter Chefs shoot. It features a simple, plain red color saree with a perfected pleated end piece. She wore a matching color with a designer floral threadwork V-neckline sleeveless blouse that accentuated the saree’s rich color. Her choice of accessories, with a silver necklace, heavy earrings, and silver and diamond studded waist chain, perfectly complemented the saree without drawing attention. Reem’s makeup features glam with dramatic fluttery lashes, kajal kohl, and neutral lips, and she styles her look with middle-partition wavy open tresses, which add to the overall allure of her look.

Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh have showcased their fashion prowess with their respective sarees. Jannat’s green saree is perfect for those who love a calm and sophisticated look, while Reem’s red saree is ideal for making a bold, confident statement.