ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Faisal Shaikh's cutest on-screen moments that you will love

Jannat Zubair, a talented young actress, and Mr. Faisu, a popular digital star turned influencer, have been seen together in numerous videos, social media posts, and public appearances

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 May,2023 07:55:43
Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Faisal Shaikh's cutest on-screen moments that you will love

The names Jannat Zubair and Mr. Faisu have emerged as prominent figures, capturing the attention and curiosity of their dedicated fan base. With their charismatic presence and undeniable chemistry, they have sparked speculation about the their relationship, leaving fans intrigued and eager for details.

Jannat Zubair-Mr Faisu Chemistry On The Screen

Jannat Zubair, a talented young actress, and Mr. Faisu, a popular digital star turned influencer, have been seen together in numerous videos, social media posts, and public appearances, giving rise to rumors and speculations about their romantic involvement. Their on-screen chemistry and camaraderie have left fans speculating about the nature of their bond, questioning whether it extends beyond friendship.

While both Jannat Zubair and Mr. Faisu have chosen to remain tight-lipped about the specifics of their relationship, their social media interactions and public appearances have provided glimpses into their close bond. Their warm exchanges, playful banter, and shared admiration for each other have only fueled the curiosity surrounding their relationship status and like they have always said, they continue to be good friends.

Jannat-Faisu’s viral moments

A video has gone viral from the page of their fans on YouTube, where we can see the two smiling and cherishing their moments at different events. The video went viral in no time.

Work Front

The two were last seen in the stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Both the popular social media stars showcased head up stunt skills on camera, and we were left in awe to witness the stars’ different side.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Jannat Zubair Rahmani trains hard in gym, celebrates 250k reels on 'Babu Shona Mona' song
Jannat Zubair Rahmani trains hard in gym, celebrates 250k reels on 'Babu Shona Mona' song
Jannat Zubair Rahmani declares war against plastic pollution, what's next on cards?
Jannat Zubair Rahmani declares war against plastic pollution, what's next on cards?
Jannat Zubair Rahmani meets Jackie Shroff, see what happened next
Jannat Zubair Rahmani meets Jackie Shroff, see what happened next
Jannat Zubair Rahmani wants to do romantic movie with Mr. Faisu? (Watch unseen video)
Jannat Zubair Rahmani wants to do romantic movie with Mr. Faisu? (Watch unseen video)
Jannat Zubair Rahmani's mother is hospitalized, Faisal Shaikh visits her, Mouni Roy sends 'love'
Jannat Zubair Rahmani's mother is hospitalized, Faisal Shaikh visits her, Mouni Roy sends 'love'
Yaad Aati Hai: Is Jannat Zubair Rahmani feeling emotional in love?
Yaad Aati Hai: Is Jannat Zubair Rahmani feeling emotional in love?
Latest Stories
Sonakshi Sinha is ready to roar, come fall in love
Sonakshi Sinha is ready to roar, come fall in love
Alia Bhatt slays corporate vibes in new photoshoot, check out
Alia Bhatt slays corporate vibes in new photoshoot, check out
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's romantic diaries are 'couple goals'
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's romantic diaries are 'couple goals'
Avneet Kaur heads out for script readings, has she signed new film?
Avneet Kaur heads out for script readings, has she signed new film?
Anushka Sen aces mermaid pose, looks irresistible in lavender bodycon dress
Anushka Sen aces mermaid pose, looks irresistible in lavender bodycon dress
Ashi Singh and her 'morning' diaries
Ashi Singh and her 'morning' diaries
Read Latest News