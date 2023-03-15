Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most charming and adorable actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. She’s been there in the world of showbiz and glamour since a very young and tender age and well, all this has certainly helped her get the best out of herself personally as well as professionally. Jannat Zubair Rahmani loves to share new and exciting updates from her end daily on social media platforms and well, all this has helped her immensely in creating her niche as a modern-day social media sensation. Jannat Zubair Rahmani is someone who’s learnt and mastered the hack of getting extremely creative when it comes to her personal content on social media handles and well, that’s what we genuinely love the most about her.

So, to tell you all a little bit about Jannat Zubair Rahmani and her latest content on social media, what is perhaps that one exciting thing that we missed watching and admiring? Well, we all know for a fact that ever since Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, she and Rajiv Adatia have been really wonderful and close friends. Well, once again, the duo got together for a special reunion time post their stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and well, no wonder, we are loving every bit of their friendship and bonding for real. Well, do you all want to check it out? See below folks –

On the work front, both Rajiv Adatia and Jannat Zubair Rahmani have exciting work coming up going forward and we want to see the same.