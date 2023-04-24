Jannat Zubair Rahmani celebrates Eid with family, Ashnoor Kaur joins in-house celebrations

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the prettiest and most enigmatic beauties in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. Her fan following and popularity truly know no limits and we are certainly aware of the same and how. Just like a lot of her other contemporaries, Jannat Zubair Rahmani too started working in the Hindi entertainment industry at a very young and tender age and well, she has certainly reaped the benefits of the same in today’s time. All thanks to her hard work and ability to foresee and predict trends, she became a true sensation like no other and that’s why, she’s successfully ruling hearts of people all over the country.

Check out how Jannat Zubair Rahmani celebrated Eid this year:

One of the best things about Jannat Zubair Rahmani is that come what may, her family has always been her top priority and she always ensures that on important days, she’s around with them to make them feel special. Well, just like every other year, this year as well, on the occasion of Eid, Jannat Zubair Rahmani was seen having a blast with her brother on Eid with family. Any guesses who additionally joined them to make the day even better? None other than her dear friend Ashnoor Kaur. See inside party pics below –

Work Front:

As far as recent work is concerned, Jannat Zubair Rahmani recently won hearts with her movie 'Kulche Chole' that was a Punjabi film.