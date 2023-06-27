Jannat Zubair Rahmani sparks dating rumours with Mr. Faisu once again, here's how

Jannat Zubair Rahmani, a popular actress and social media influencer, has once again sparked dating rumors with fellow influencer Mr. Faisu. The speculation began when Jannat shared a video on her social media platforms, featuring herself and Mr. Faisu syncing to the music video “Kayfa Haluka.” In the video, the duo can be seen dressed in stunning attire as they stroll through the desert.

Jannat Zubair-Faisu’s video garners attention

The video immediately caught the attention of fans and followers, who started speculating about the nature of Jannat and Mr. Faisu’s relationship. Their chemistry and the picturesque setting of the video added fuel to the dating rumors.

Check out-

Both Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Mr. Faisu enjoy a massive following on social media, and their interactions often garner significant attention. However, it’s important to note that neither of them has officially confirmed or addressed the dating rumors. It’s possible that their collaboration on the video was purely professional or for the purpose of entertaining their fans.

Reaction

One wrote, “Last time we were dying to watch the scene where Faisu catches jannu while she stumbled upon the sand and after two years to got a Reel from literally you both 😭yaar khwahishaat aisi bhi puri hoti hai I didn’t knew”

Another wrote, “Yaarrrr Jannat’s song , her voice , this reel our fainat , holding hands and blushing , collab , THESE VIBESSS 😭 Too much to digest sksksksksks”