Jannat Zubair, Reem Shaikh, And Palak Tiwari Show Sheer Elegance In Plain Saree With Statement Accessories

When it comes to saree, our Gen-Z social media sensations Jannat Zubair, Reem Shaikh, and Palak Tiwari never fail to get that darling look in the pretty and simple saree styles. Check out the stunning photos below

Jannat Zubair In Black Saree

Wow, wow, and wow! Jannat indeed looks like Jannat in this beautiful, see-through, plain black saree. This white stones embellished sweetheart neckline blouse accentuates her beautiful shoulders and collarbones. She styles her look with a black motif and stones embedded choker necklace. Her open hairstyle with minimal makeup and nude matte lips completes her glam.

Reem Shaikh In Pink Saree

Uff, that pink saree look! Reem turns Barbie in this beautiful pink organza saree. The v-neckline blouse with full sleeves brings a sense of elegance. Adding that needed pinch of silver glam with the jhumkas and bangles. Her messy bun and rosy makeup complete her desi Barbie vibes. She is a pure bliss.

Palak Tiwari In Black Saree

Gorgeous! Palak is acing the glittery glam in this threadwork saree with broad silver borders. She pairs the six yards of elegance with a plunging neckline sleeveless blouse, defining her jaw-dropping upper body part. Her open hairstyle, minimal makeup, and nude lips round her adorning. The stone earrings add an extra dose of sophistication.

Whose look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments box below.