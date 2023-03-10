Jasmin Bhasin continues to give us goals with her Madrid drop ins on social media. The actress isn’t getting enough of the trip and has been continuously sharing moments from the exotic trip, every now and then. Serving some preppy travel goals with the pictures on her social media handle, Jasmin has been keeping her wanderer diary on top notch.

In the pictures, we can see Jasmin Bhasin wearing a beautiful strappy shouldered denim crop top. The diva teamed the top with high waist denim jeans. The actress completed the look with mid-parted wavy hairdo. Her makeup looked on point, as she completed it with dewy soft eyes, nude pink lips and black shades. The actress can be seen walking on the streets. For accessories, she completed the look with a pair of hoop earrings and beautiful sheer hand bracelet.

Keeping the swag on point, sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Minding my own business”

The picture set internet ablaze for the very moment. With fans coming in all gushing and with love, dropped an array of praising comments for the Pollywood actress. What’s more, Kumkum Bhagya actor Arjit Taneja, who is also a good friend to Jasmin dropped fire emojis in the comments. Here take a look-

Jasmin Bhasin made her name popular across households with her participation in the show Bigg Boss. The actress gave in an intimidating performance in the show. She has also been featured in countless music videos to date. Of late, she collaborated with Tony Kakkar for a music video, Shadi Karogi?