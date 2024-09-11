Kaikeyi in Shrimad Ramayan is one of the top characters I have played in my 25-year career: Shilpa Saklani

Actress Shilpa Saklani has oodles of experience when it comes to working out challenging characters. She has yet again proved her mettle as she plays Queen Kaikeyi effectively in Sony SAB’s mythological rendition Shrimad Ramayan, produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.

In a detailed conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Shilpa talks about her journey towards accepting the role, and playing a good balancing act with her career and personal life.

Read here.

You have been challenging yourself as an actor over the recent years with the roles you have taken. Can you tell us about your accomplishments?

I am deeply thankful to God for making Siddharth not only a great friend but also the one who convinced me to take on this character. I am incredibly grateful to both God and Siddharth Kumar Tewary for this opportunity to portray such a wonderful character in Shrimad Ramayan. Kaikeyi is undoubtedly one of the top characters I have played in my 25-year career. The layers of Queen Kaikeyi’s character in this particular series, Shrimad Ramayan, is what truly motivated me to play her character.

Kaikeyi in Shrimad Ramayan is yet another diverse role for you. Take us through your journey.

The inception of this story for me began when the team of Swastik and Ramayan contacted me last year, shortly after my daughter turned one. They were extremely keen and insistent that I play the character of Kaikeyi. However, since my daughter was so young, I wasn’t taking on any rigorous roles, and this particular role would have demanded a lot from me. So, for about four months, I declined the offer to play Kaikeyi. But as it is said, God has his plans, things tend to work out in his favour. The team persisted and eventually had Siddharth Kumar Tewary, who is also a very dear friend of mine, spoke to me. Siddharth asked me to come in for one narration, just to see what and how they were conceptualizing this version of Ramayan. He assured me that I could decide afterwards whether or not to take on the role. At the request of my dear friend, I met him at the office, and he gave me the narration. After it was done, I was blown away. I was completely captivated by who Queen Kaikeyi was.

Contrary to the perception created by previous portrayals of Queen Kaikeyi, this series reveals her character in many different ways. She is the first warrior queen—feisty, fiery, an incredible wife, and a deeply devoted mother. All of these qualities were brought to my attention during the narration, and I was so drawn to her that I ultimately agreed to play the role.

How is it to shoot for this show? Your experiences.

It’s a really fun set to work on, even though it can be taxing since the language isn’t native to any of us. The dialogues are challenging, and the language is tougher, making everything a bit more difficult. But despite that, the environment is enjoyable. Even in the most serious situations, we are all laughing and having a great time. The chemistry among the actors is fantastic—we all get along like a house on fire.

There are moments when we are in the middle of a shot, and we are all giggling, unable to hold back our laughter, to the point where the director has to remind us to focus. Thankfully, by God’s grace, it is a very happy and fun set. We genuinely have a blast shooting because everyone gets along so well.

How tough is it to be part of a mythological? What are your learnings?

One of the key learnings from this experience is how to navigate and overcome these linguistic and dramatic challenges while maintaining a positive and productive atmosphere. The camaraderie among the cast makes the demanding work more manageable and fun. We’ve learned to support each other through the difficulties and find joy in the process, which ultimately makes the experience both rewarding and memorable.

What is you takeaway from this role of Kaikeyi?

From my role as Kaikeyi, one major takeaway is the significant evolution in how we approach production, both in terms of technology and personal choices. The advancement in technical aspects, such as new equipment and streamlined processes, has made shooting much faster and more efficient compared to the past. This improvement has allowed us to have a buffer of episodes, which feels like a luxury and highlights how much easier and quicker things have become.

On a personal level, the experience has reinforced my decision to prioritize my family. While the technical advancements have made work more manageable, the choice to step back from reality shows and focus on roles that align with my current life priorities is crucial. I have learned to balance my professional commitments with my personal life, ensuring that any future projects I take on will respect that balance.