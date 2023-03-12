The popular couple from the television world, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are avid social media users. Known for their love and romance that sparked off since their very participation in the show Bigg Boss, the couple became one of the most loved amongst the netizens. They also own a huge fan following on their Instagram handles, keep them hooked to their timelines, with their everyday posts. Owing to that, today we are here with their latest posts online.

Karan Kundrra took to his Instagram handle, as he keeps his street style up on the hook like a boss. He can be seen wearing a stunning piece of striped unbuttoned shirt. He completed the look with baggy denim jeans. The actor rounded it off with messy gelled hair, a classy black neckpiece and a pair of boots. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Dil de naal jigarraa vi rakhdaa.. Tahin yaraan de naal dushman vi rakhdaa.. Pitth pichey taan saare nafrat felaandey.. Mein tere mooh tey tera sach dassda..! #HarMaidanFateh”

Here take a look-

Tejasswi Prakash took to her Instagram handle to share a video as she does a sultry dance to a popular trending song. The actress can be seen in a white strappy crop top. She teamed it with low waist denim jeans. The diva completed the look with her open sleek hair and minimal makeup. The actress carries on with electrifying moves at her lawn and shared the video.

Have a look-

For more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.