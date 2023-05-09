Karan Kundrra gets romantic with GF Tejasswi Prakash, actress gives hilarious 'death stare'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved and admired couples that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry today. The two of them have been in love with each other for a long time. Check out these latest spree of romantic snaps from their end

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved and admired couples that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry today. The two of them have been in love with each other for a long time. For the unversed, both of them started to know each other well and nicely ever since Bigg Boss 15 and well, given the way that they both have gone ahead in their respective lives, we can certainly say happily that they are couple goals in the true sense of the term. While many might have thought that their relationship might not stand a chance against all other odds, they have certainly proven everyone wrong and well, we love their love game. Ever since the time both Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash came out of Bigg Boss house, they have certainly had a blast in their respective lives. Whenever fans and admirers spot them together, they love to appreciate them for their cuteness.

Check out the most amazing social media post shared by Karan Kundrra for Tejasswi Prakash:

One of the best and most amazing things about both Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash has to be the fact that come what may, both of them are extremely supportive towards each other’s emotional needs like real partners. They always extend support to each other the right way. Well, talking about support, right now, it’s Karan Kundrra who’s shared some really adorable and super cool and fun photos of the two of them in his latest Instagram story and well, seeing the “Naagin” special transition, we are truly loving it in the best way possible and how. Want to see the snaps? See below here –

Well, absolutely super cute and couple goals indeed, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to only IWMBuzz.com