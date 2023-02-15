Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most admired and loved couples that we all wish to have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them got close to each other and became close friends and companions since the very beginning and ever since then, thanks to God, they have really been inseparable and how. The two of them certainly know how to show and express love for each other in public as well as in real life and that’s why, whenever they are seen together, internet truly melts in awe and goes bananas for real in the true and genuine sense of the term. One of the most admirable things about this couple is that they are super expressive in real life.

Well, if they are always so expressive during all the days of the year, it’s only natural that their love expression for each other is going to be on the top of its game on the special occasion of Valentine’s Day. Well, this time, that’s exactly what Karan Kundrra did to make it special and happening for Karan Kundrra. He wrote a short yet cute and special note for his love aka Tejasswi Prakash and well, we are truly melting in awe and getting a lot of couple goals. Well, do you all wish to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

