Karan Kundrra turns "gangsta" in real life, Tejasswi Prakash likes it

Karan Kundrra has always been a trendsetter when it comes to mesmerizing and winning hearts with his fashion and swag game. Well, this time again, his gangsta look is grabbing our attention in the right ways. Come check out here ASAP

Karan Kundrra is one of the most handsome and good-looking actors and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV industry. Over the past few years, one must note the fact that Karan has indeed worked immensely hard to ensure that he works his way upto the top. Well, we love all of it for real. From doing good quality work in TV shows to absolutely bringing his A game with perfection in the reality shows that he’s been a part of, Karan Kundrra has certainly done it all with precision and perfection. His swag game nd fan following has only risen and gotten better to a great extent in the past few years and well, we are simply in awe of his content creation abilities in today’s time. Whenever there’s an award show or media fraternity event, Karan Kundrra always ensures from his end that he looks his best.

Check out this latest swagger ‘gansta’ avatar of Karan Kundrra that will spin heads with precision and perfection:

Whenever Karan Kundrra activates his swag game on social media platforms, internet truly love every bit of it and can’t keep calm. Well, this time Karan Kundrra is once again showing effortlessly that fashion +/indeed comes naturally to him. He is seen flaunting his stylish black ‘gansta’ avatar and well, the stunning shjrades are adding to his charm and beauty all the way more. Any guesses who’s liked the photo? None other than her dear girlfriend aka Tejasswi Prakash. Want to check out which style game we are talking about? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain't it? Brilliant for real, right folks?