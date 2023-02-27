Karan Kundrra is one of the most good-looking and handsome actors in the Indian entertainment industry. Given the kind of growth and rise that he’s seen in his life till today, we are all certainly happy and confident of the fact that he truly deserves it all and for real. From having started as a TV actor to eventually becoming a popular anchor and reality show participant, Karan Kundrra has truly achieved it all like a true pro and well, we love it. He’s extremely handsome and good-looking and well, he’s got the charm and swag that can stab hearts of everyone effortlessly. Today, he’s in a very happy space professionally as well as personally and a big reason behind that support and love is none other than his girlfriend aka Tejasswi Prakash.

Whenever Karan Kundrra shares new posts on his social media handle, more often than not, it gets an engagement from Tejasswi Prakash and for real. Well, this time as well, his latest post is certainly no different and well, we truly love it. So, to tell you all a little bit about Karan Kundrra and his latest social media post, we currently see him giving us all a sneak-peek into his ‘peaky blinders’ moment and as expected, Tejasswi Prakash has liked the same post. Well, do you all wish to check it out ladies and gentlemen? See below folks –

On the work front, Karan Kundrra has interesting work lined up in his pipeline and we certainly can’t wait. Well, what’s your take on this post? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to only IWMBuzz.com