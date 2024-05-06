Karan Sharma Serves ‘Husband Goals’ As He Makes Morning Drink For Surbhi Chandna & Pens A Note

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma have been making headlines ever since their marriage. Recently, the couple jetted off for a vacation and treated their fans with insights into their fun-filled vacation. In the viral videos, the couple looked all cool in vacation mode, enjoying their time chilling inside the pool. With their chemistry, they have been serving ‘couple goals’. However, today, Karan Sharma serves ‘husband goals’ as he makes sweet gestures for wifey Surbhi Chandna before she wakes up.

On Sunday, Surbhi Chandna took her Instagram story and shared a photo showcasing the sweet gestures that Karan Sharma made for her. In the shared photo, there is a glass of drink with a note. This is a to-do note for the actress when she wakes up. Also, he informed Surbhi that he had left for the Gym and would return soon.

The note reads, “Good morning Baby. Have your bloating Water. Watermelon juice kept in the fridge. Papaya is cut & is kept in the fridge. Your Sunny side up is in the oven. I am in the Gym Will come back & make your Coffee. Love You.”

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma married this year on 2nd March in an intimate ceremony in Jaipur. The couple has been together for 13 years and has made their friendship a lifetime partnership.