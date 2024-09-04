Television | Celebrities

Shweta Tiwari and Anushka Sen are the top divas in the town. The duo in their latest photos show their saree style with a designer blouse. Check out the photos below

When it comes to fashion, Shweta Tiwari, the evergreen beauty of Indian television, never disappoints her fans. In contrast, Gen-Z actress Anushka Sen, who, with her style, has become an inspiration for the generation, keeps her best foot forward. Both divas participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi in its 11th season and, with their unique personalities, won hearts. Recently, both of them graced their looks in sarees, but their designer blouses are setting new trends. Let’s have a look.

Shweta Tiwari’s Off-shoulder Saree Blouse Look

If you are a fashion enthusiast, then Shweta’s satin saree look is a must-try. For her latest photo shoot, the actress wore a peach pink satin silk pre-stitched western saree with beautiful thin lace work. With her designer blouse, Shweta elevates her saree look, making it look spectacular. The off-shoulder blouse is made with intricate diamonds, motifs, and sequins resembling a leaf shape, giving her a bold and statement style. The butterfly neckline of the blouse accentuates Shweta’s beautiful collarbones. The actress rounds her chic look with her open hairstyle and diamond earrings, creating a new trend.

Anushka Sen’s Spaghetti Square Neckline Saree Blouse Design

For her new photos, as Anushka expresses her enthusiasm for Ganesh Chaturthi, the actress wore a beautiful blue traditional sare featuring intricate prints with a golden border, adding a sparkling touch. The actress styles her look with a sizzling black floral printed and sequinned spaghetti blouse with a square neckline accentuating her beautiful shoulders. With her open hairstyle, small earrings, and bindi, Anushka looks oh-so-pretty, setting new standards of saree style.